PCTEL partners with Stargent IoT
Apr. 07, 2022 4:34 PM ETPCTEL, Inc. (PCTI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Thursday announced a strategic alliance with Stargent IoT, which provids IoT solutions for various use cases for smart manufacturing, process automation and asset tracking.
- The alliance will provide end-to-end remote monitoring solutions to monitor conditions including detection of air quality, temperature, relative humidity, acceleration, angular rate of change, magnetic field, range, and sound.
- "Stargent IoT's expertise in micro cloud computing services will help us to create commercial ready plug-and-play solutions enabling our partners to deploy a wide variety of IoT applications," said Arnt Arvik, PCTI's VP and chief sales officer.