Camden Property Trust announces offering of 2.9M common shares
Apr. 07, 2022 4:34 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares dropped ~3% in Thursday extended trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of 2.9M common shares.
- Terms of the offering are yet to be disclosed.
- Net proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings under the firm's $900M unsecured line of credit incurred to fund the acquisition from Teacher Retirement System of Texas of its 68.7% interest in two of Camden's investment funds and for general corporate purposes.
