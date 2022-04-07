Camden Property Trust announces offering of 2.9M common shares

Apr. 07, 2022 4:34 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares dropped ~3% in Thursday extended trading after the company announced an underwritten public offering of 2.9M common shares.
  • Terms of the offering are yet to be disclosed.
  • Net proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings under the firm's $900M unsecured line of credit incurred to fund the acquisition from Teacher Retirement System of Texas of its 68.7% interest in two of Camden's investment funds and for general corporate purposes.
  • Previously (Apr 04): Camden Property Trust acquires fund partnership stakes, joins the S&P 500
 
