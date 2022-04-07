Midland States partners with Synctera to expand banking-as-a-service initiative
Apr. 07, 2022 4:39 PM ETMidland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced partnership with fintech firm Synctera to help it to focus on low-cost deposits and increase the number of customers using its payment solutions.
- "One of the goals of our technology investment over the past few years has been to position Midland to effectively compete in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) space, and we are now well prepared to begin adding new fintech relationships and expanding our BaaS capabilities," said Peter Hazlehurst, CEO at Synctera.
- With its partnership, Midland expects to broaden the number of fintechs with whom it can easily partner to grow revenues.