Salient Midstream & MLP Fund reports 10% sequential growth in March NAV

Apr. 07, 2022 4:41 PM ETSalient Midstream&MLP Fund (SMM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) on Thursday has reported total assets of $234M as on Mar. 31, sequentially up from Feb's $206.5M asset value.
  • Net Asset Value closed at $9.52 (vs. $8.65 in Feb) compared to Fund's last traded stock price of $8.24 on month end, reflecting shares trading at 13.4% discount.
  • This energy sector focused fund has returned a year-to-date market price growth of 23.7% and 28.8% upside in net asset value. That compares with 21.5% return of Alerian Midstream Energy Select Total Return Index. 
  • Earlier: Salient Midstream&MLP Fund raises dividend by 25%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.