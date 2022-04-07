Salient Midstream & MLP Fund reports 10% sequential growth in March NAV
Apr. 07, 2022 4:41 PM ETSalient Midstream&MLP Fund (SMM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) on Thursday has reported total assets of $234M as on Mar. 31, sequentially up from Feb's $206.5M asset value.
- Net Asset Value closed at $9.52 (vs. $8.65 in Feb) compared to Fund's last traded stock price of $8.24 on month end, reflecting shares trading at 13.4% discount.
- This energy sector focused fund has returned a year-to-date market price growth of 23.7% and 28.8% upside in net asset value. That compares with 21.5% return of Alerian Midstream Energy Select Total Return Index.
