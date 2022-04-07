NYSE suspends trading in LAIX, to begin delisting proceedings

Apr. 07, 2022 4:42 PM ETLAIX Inc. (LAIX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • NYSE on Thursday said it will begin proceedings to delist LAIX's (NYSE:LAIX) American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 14 class A shares.
  • Trading in LAIX's ADSs was suspended after market close on Thursday.
  • NYSE decided to delist the ADSs as LAIX had fallen below the continued listing standard requiring listed firms to maintain an average global market cap over a 30 straight days of at least $15M.
  • LAIX has a right to a review of this decision by a committee of NYSE's board.
  • NYSE will apply to the SEC to delist the ADSs on completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by LAIX of the decision.
  • LAIX had received an NYSE non-compliance notice in Sept.
