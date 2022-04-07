Nurix Therapeutics Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.95 misses by $0.09, revenue of $9.6M beats by $0.33M

Apr. 07, 2022 4:48 PM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.95 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $9.6M (+92% Y/Y) beats by $0.33M.
  • Press release
  • The increase in quarterly collaboration revenue was primarily due to the recognition of revenue as a cumulative catch up for activities satisfied in previous periods on achieving certain research milestones under the company's collaborations with Gilead and Sanofi.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of Feb. 28 of $385.7M vs $432.9M as of Nov. 30, 2021.
  • The company on April 5 said it had dosed the first patient in its phase 1 trial of its drug-enhanced cell therapy DeTIL-0255 in patients with advanced gynecological malignancies.
  • NRIX stock +4.8% to $13.90 in aftermarket trading.
