Coal company stocks surged Thursday as the European Union agreed to ban coal imports from Russia after reports of atrocities in Ukraine prompted a fifth round of sanctions.

The ban may benefit U.S. miners that likely will be called upon to raise exports to Europe, including Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) +8% and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) +6.2%, but most of their production has been sold through long-term contracts, and labor shortages and transportation bottlenecks will make it difficult to increase output.

Also rising on Thursday: Ramaco Resources (METC) +7.6%, Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) +6.9%, CONSOL Energy (CEIX) +4.4%, Warrior Met Coal (METC) +4%, National Resource Partners (NRP) +2.2%, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) +0.4%.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this week the action on coal would amount to €4B/year (~$4.4B), with companies allowed four months to wind down contracts before being banned from entering new ones.

