Univar Solutions and Dow enter lubricants & metalworking fluids agreement in China
Apr. 07, 2022 5:08 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)DOWBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) unit Univar Solutions China extended its relationship with chemicals maker Dow (DOW) in connection with Dow's UCON polyalkylene glycol (PAG)-based synthetic products in China.
- The agreement strengthens Univar Solutions' portfolio in China with the addition of Dow's UCON PAG-based synthetic base fluids.
- PAG-based fluids and lubricants offer a high level of flexibility not possible with natural and mineral-based oils and lubricants, according to Univar.
- "As the largest distributor of Dow's Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids ingredients, we're thrilled that our relationship has expanded into mainland China and Hong Kong," said Federico Montaner, global vice president of lubricants & metalworking fluids for Univar Solutions.