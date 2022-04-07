Morgan Stanley boosts Disney Parks estimates, but doesn't count out streaming

Streaming may still be a "show-me" story at Disney (NYSE:DIS), Morgan Stanley says, but as with other firms reacting to the company's Parks Investor Day it's boosting estimates for that business - and yet sounds more upbeat on direct-to-consumer than the rest of Wall Street.

Analyst Benjamin Swinburne reiterated an Overweight rating, expecting a multi-year period of "robust" growth in Parks building downside support for the stock.

It may be "year one" of a historically strong period of growth in Parks, Swinburne says, looking at drivers including pent-up demand (and consumer spending); improvements in technology and operating tools allowing the company to optimize for both yield and labor cost; and new assets coming on line, from three new cruise ships to a revamped Epcot Center.

The firm's base case in the Parks, Experiences and Products unit assumes operating income can grow at a compound annual rate of 7-8% from fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2024 - implying 20%-plus compound annual growth in 2023-2024. And a bull case suggests 30% upside to Parks EBIT over time.

Disney also marks Morgan Stanley's only Overweight-rated stock in the video streaming market, though - and it says streaming success isn't priced in, making for an attractively priced "call option."

Swinburne expects introducing an ad-supported tier for Disney+ will be accretive to average revenue per user in time, though it will be neutral at worst considering strong advertiser demand for the Disney+ audience, and Disney's status as a current scaled player in advertising. (Hulu, for example, generates more ARPU from its lower-price ad-supported tier than its ad-free tier.)

App download data, meanwhile, suggests upside to consensus expectations for Disney+ subs. In what should be the slowest quarter of the year, Morgan Stanley expects 5 million net adds (3 million excluding Disney + Hotstar).

The firm has a $170 price target, implying 29% upside.

Loop Capital was among the most recent firms to pull back on Disney's target, suggesting that streaming will weigh as an overhang on the more successful Parks.

