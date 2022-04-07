Innovative Industrial Properties updates on Q1 operating activity

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) on Thursday provided an update on its Q1 operating, investment and capital markets activity.
  • IIPR made 4 acquisitions for properties in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and executed 4 lease amendments for additional improvement allowances at properties in Massachusetts and Michigan.
  • As of Apr. 7, IIPR owned 107 properties - representing ~8M rentable sq. ft. - and invested ~$1.9B across its portfolio.
  • From Jan. 1 till date, holders of ~$26.4M of IIPR's 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2024 submitted their notes for exchange, and IIPR issued ~404.4K shares.
  • As of Apr. 7, ~$7M aggregate principal amount of the exchangeable senior notes remains outstanding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.