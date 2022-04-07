Innovative Industrial Properties updates on Q1 operating activity
Apr. 07, 2022 5:14 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) on Thursday provided an update on its Q1 operating, investment and capital markets activity.
- IIPR made 4 acquisitions for properties in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and executed 4 lease amendments for additional improvement allowances at properties in Massachusetts and Michigan.
- As of Apr. 7, IIPR owned 107 properties - representing ~8M rentable sq. ft. - and invested ~$1.9B across its portfolio.
- From Jan. 1 till date, holders of ~$26.4M of IIPR's 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2024 submitted their notes for exchange, and IIPR issued ~404.4K shares.
- As of Apr. 7, ~$7M aggregate principal amount of the exchangeable senior notes remains outstanding.