HBAR Foundation to take on consumer brands in $250M Metaverse Fund

Apr. 07, 2022

Metaverse digital cyber world technology, man with virtual reality VR goggle playing AR augmented reality game and entertainment, futuristic lifestyle

Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

  • The HBAR Foundation has launched a $250M fund in an effort to onboard popular consumer brands in Hedera Hashgraph's (HBAR-USD) metaverse, according a blog post Thursday.
  • Capital from the fund will be directed towards gaming, sports, fashion and entertainment.
  • The so-called THF Metaverse Fund "was launched to bring consumers into the Hedera ecosystem at scale and accelerate the development of applications in high-growth target areas," said Alex Russman, the fund's director.
  • HBAR is also attempting to support game developers interested in building within the metaverse ecosystem and to introduce non-fungible tokens into the developer’s projects, according to the blog.
  • The launch came after the company in March introduced a $155M Crypto Economy Fund, Blockworks reported.
  • Meanwhile, hedera tokens (HBAR-USD +1.7%) are slightly rising to $0.22 intraday, while bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.8%) edges lower to $43.5K.
  • Previously, (March 10) HBAR Foundation launched a $100M sustainable impact fund.
