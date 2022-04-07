Lockheed Martin bags $261.43 contract for Naval Air Systems
Apr. 07, 2022 5:21 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed $261.43M fixed-price incentive modification (P00010) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0009).
- This modification increases scope for the procurement of long lead-time materials, parts, components, and efforts for the production of nine Lot 17 F-35C aircraft for the Navy, 13 Lot 17 F-35A aircraft and two Lot 17 F-35B aircraft for non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.
- Work is expected to be completed in May 2026.
- The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.