Doma chief financial officer Noaman Ahmad to step down

Apr. 07, 2022 5:21 PM ETDoma Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares (DOMA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) said its Chief Financial Officer, Noaman Ahmad, will be stepping down due to personal reasons, effective May 15. 
  • Noaman, who helped the company go public last year, will take on a new role at a private company in an unrelated industry, the company said.
  • Mike Smith, who is currently Doma’s Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the Acting Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Office.
  • The company said it will be initiating an external search for a new Chief Financial Officer in the coming weeks.
