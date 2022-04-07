Dave stock loses altitude after $10.5M option award disclosed
Apr. 07, 2022 5:24 PM ETDave Inc. (DAVE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares dropped for a second straight session on Thursday, resulting in a 17% drop over two days.
- After Wednesday's close, the fintech company reported that it paid its CEO, Jason Wilk, a total of $11.0M, including $10.5M of option awards for 2021. Wilk's salary increased to $384,719 from $311,538 in the previous year. He also received $13,654 of other compensation.
- CFO Kyle Beilman's salary of $371,154 rose from $311,538. Beilman received no option awards in 2021, but received $67,117 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $14,231 of other compensation. The CFO had received $453K of option awards in 2020.
- Banking app Dave (DAVE) went public via SPAC merger in January. Last month, the company reported a Q4 loss of $12.60 per share and revenue of $41.2M. Its shares surged on March 21 after it reported 2022 revenue guidance of $200M-$230M.