WD-40 stock gains postmarket on Q2 earnings beat
Apr. 07, 2022 5:58 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock climbed 10.6% postmarket after the firm reported Q2 results that topped Street view.
- Q2 revenue grew 16.2%, with net sales in the Americas rising 18% due to a 26% increase in maintenance product sales in the U.S. and price hikes.
- Higher maintenance product sales was a result of greater product availability owing to adjustments WDFC made to its supply chain to increase production capacity of its highest volume products.
- Net sales of maintenance products - WDFC's biggest business - grew 19%, owing to higher sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product and WD-40 Specialist driven by increased product availability and price hikes.
- WDFC lowered its guidance for 2022 EPS and gross margin, citing inflationary pressures. However, WDFC maintained its net sales outlook.
- 2022 EPS is expected to be $5.14-5.27 and gross margin is projected to be 50-51%.
- "We will restore gross margin over the near-term by implementing price increases to offset higher input costs. Over the longer-term, our margin accretive Must-Win Battles will enhance gross margin," said CEO Garry Ridge.
- Earlier this week, DA Davidson downgraded WDFC to Underperform, warning that higher cost pressures could lead to reduced 2022 earnings guidance.
- WDFC stock declined 28.4% YTD.