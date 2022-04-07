WD-40 stock gains postmarket on Q2 earnings beat

Apr. 07, 2022 5:58 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rising trend

jpa1999/E+ via Getty Images

  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock climbed 10.6% postmarket after the firm reported Q2 results that topped Street view.
  • Q2 revenue grew 16.2%, with net sales in the Americas rising 18% due to a 26% increase in maintenance product sales in the U.S. and price hikes.
  • Higher maintenance product sales was a result of greater product availability owing to adjustments WDFC made to its supply chain to increase production capacity of its highest volume products.
  • Net sales of maintenance products - WDFC's biggest business - grew 19%, owing to higher sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product and WD-40 Specialist driven by increased product availability and price hikes.
  • WDFC lowered its guidance for 2022 EPS and gross margin, citing inflationary pressures. However, WDFC maintained its net sales outlook.
  • 2022 EPS is expected to be $5.14-5.27 and gross margin is projected to be 50-51%.
  • "We will restore gross margin over the near-term by implementing price increases to offset higher input costs. Over the longer-term, our margin accretive Must-Win Battles will enhance gross margin," said CEO Garry Ridge.
  • Earlier this week, DA Davidson downgraded WDFC to Underperform, warning that higher cost pressures could lead to reduced 2022 earnings guidance.
  • WDFC stock declined 28.4% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.