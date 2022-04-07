Relmada Therapeutics files for mixed shelf offering
Apr. 07, 2022 6:18 PM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) has filed for a mixed shelf offering. The amount has yet to be determined.
- The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The offering can include common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, subscription rights, purchase contracts, units, and warrants.
- In December 2021, Relmada (RLMD) had an underwritten public offering that had gross proceeds of ~$150M.