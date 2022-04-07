Relmada Therapeutics files for mixed shelf offering

Apr. 07, 2022 6:18 PM ETRelmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Corporate company stock shares

tupungato/iStock via Getty Images

  • Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) has filed for a mixed shelf offering. The amount has yet to be determined.
  • The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering can include common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, subscription rights, purchase contracts, units, and warrants.
  • In December 2021, Relmada (RLMD) had an underwritten public offering that had gross proceeds of ~$150M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.