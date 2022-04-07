U.S. natural gas futures (NG1:COM) soared Thursday to their highest settlement since December 2008, +5.5% to $6.359/MMBtu, lifted by a widening storage deficit and rising expectations that the Russia-Ukraine war will result in a stronger global appetite for U.S. liquefied natural gas.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (UNL)

Weekly EIA data showed U.S. inventories fell by 33B cf, compared to forecasts in a Wall Street Journal survey for a 28B cf decline and the five-year-average increase of 8B cf, which hiked the total storage deficit to 17% below the five-year average and 22% below year-ago levels.

Analysts predict this week's decline, due largely to a cold front that swept across the U.S. east coast, likely was the final withdrawal of the season, and weekly data will show injections from next week until about October.

The rally in natural gas also has come as average weekly Central Appalachia coal prices also hit 13-year highs at $106.15/short ton on April 1.

"As coal-fired power plants become more expensive, electric grids will look to natural gas-fired plants, thereby raising domestic natural gas prices," Manish Raj at Velandera Energy Partners said.

A European ban on Russian coal likely would reduce coal inventories even more, further pushing up the price, and nat gas prices would rise correspondingly with the higher coal prices, Tortoise portfolio manager Rob Thummel told MarketWatch.

The European Union agreed Thursday to ban coal imports from Russia.