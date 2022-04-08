Peter Thiel lists bitcoin enemies, calls Warren Buffett 'sociopathic grandpa from Omaha'

Apr. 07, 2022 10:43 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), BLK, JPM, BRK.BPLTR, BRK.ABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor51 Comments

Business, Tech And Media Luminaries Attend New York Times DealBook Conference

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images News

PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel listed an enemies lift for bitcoin, individuals he believes are holding the cryptocurrency from reaching its highest levels.

Thiel, speaking in front of attendees at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach earlier Thursday, called fellow billionaire Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) enemy No. 1 and described him as a "sociopathic grandpa from Omaha."

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) chief executive Jamie Dimon was also on Thiel's enemies list as was BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink.

"If you have some of these large institutional investors, they need to be allocating some of their money to bitcoin," Thiel said at the conference. "When they manage state pension funds in the U.S. or they get trillions of dollars in assets. When they chose not to allocate to bitcoin that is a deeply political choice and we need to be pushing back on them. We need to say, you have to get onboard on this."

Thiel also said he believes ESG, or Environmental, Social, and Governance, is an enemy of bitcoin.

"I think ESG is just a hate factory," Thiel, who founded tech company Palantir (PLTR), said. "It's a factory for naming enemies."

In February investor Charlie Munger, best-known as the No. 2 man at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, called Bitcoin (BTC) "rat poison".

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.