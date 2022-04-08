PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel listed an enemies lift for bitcoin, individuals he believes are holding the cryptocurrency from reaching its highest levels.

Thiel, speaking in front of attendees at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach earlier Thursday, called fellow billionaire Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) enemy No. 1 and described him as a "sociopathic grandpa from Omaha."

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) chief executive Jamie Dimon was also on Thiel's enemies list as was BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink.

"If you have some of these large institutional investors, they need to be allocating some of their money to bitcoin," Thiel said at the conference. "When they manage state pension funds in the U.S. or they get trillions of dollars in assets. When they chose not to allocate to bitcoin that is a deeply political choice and we need to be pushing back on them. We need to say, you have to get onboard on this."

Thiel also said he believes ESG, or Environmental, Social, and Governance, is an enemy of bitcoin.

"I think ESG is just a hate factory," Thiel, who founded tech company Palantir (PLTR), said. "It's a factory for naming enemies."

In February investor Charlie Munger, best-known as the No. 2 man at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, called Bitcoin (BTC) "rat poison".