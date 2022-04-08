Twitter test introduces 'unmention' yourself feature for web
Apr. 08, 2022 1:00 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced Thursday that it is now rolling out a previously hinted-at "Unmention" feature that lets you remove yourself from a conversation.
- The experimental offering is limited to the web for now, select users now have the option to "leave this conversation", untag them from other people's tweets where they've been directly mentioned by their handle.
- Unmentioning is available for some people today, Twitter says.
- It's not clear if or when the feature might be widely available, or when it might reach mobile apps. In its current form, the text for the mention remains — it just doesn't send an alert.
- Twitter users often deal with unwanted mentions from friends, spammers and others. This gives you more control over your participation and lets you focus on the chats you care about.
- Twitter's key news lately is the arrival of its new biggest shareholder, Tesla chief Elon Musk, who has agitated for changing Twitter policy - and, connected or not, Twitter is testing a Musk-favorite feature in an edit button.
On Thursday, New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet issued a memo to editorial staffers, saying that a presence on the social network is "now purely optional for Times journalists," citing several reasons, including harassment and attacks.