Camden Property Trust prices $493M stock offering
Apr. 08, 2022 2:12 AM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is down 1.65% after hours after the firm has priced a public offering of 2.9M common shares for gross proceeds of ~$493M.
- Offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022.
- Underwriters green shoe options is for another 435K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings under its $900M unsecured line of credit incurred to fund the acquisition from Teacher Retirement System of Texas of its 68.7% interest in two of Camden’s investment funds and for general corporate purposes.
- Earlier, Camden Property Trust announces offering of 2.9M common shares.