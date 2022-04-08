Camden Property Trust prices $493M stock offering

Apr. 08, 2022 2:12 AM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is down 1.65% after hours after the firm has priced a public offering of 2.9M common shares for gross proceeds of ~$493M.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022.
  • Underwriters green shoe options is for another 435K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings under its $900M unsecured line of credit incurred to fund the acquisition from Teacher Retirement System of Texas of its 68.7% interest in two of Camden’s investment funds and for general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Camden Property Trust announces offering of 2.9M common shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.