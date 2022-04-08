Snow Lake Resources prices $18M of shares offering by Nova Minerals

Apr. 08, 2022 2:18 AM ETSnow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM), d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium has priced of an underwritten block trade of 3M of the company's common shares at a public offering price of $6.00/share by its shareholder Nova Minerals, resulting in total gross proceeds to Nova Minerals of $18M.
  • Snow Lake will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares by Nova Minerals.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022.
  • Pursuant to the closure, Nova Minerals will own 6.6M common shares of the company, or ~37% of the total outstanding common shares of the Company.
  • In connection with the Offering, Nova Minerals agreed to lock-up its remaining shares until March 21, 2023.
  • The extension of the underwriter lock-up for Nova's remaining 37% interest in Snow Lake highlights Nova Mineral's confidence in, and long-term commitment to Snow Lake, as it advances its vision of becoming a leading North American lithium supplier.
