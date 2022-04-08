Ukraine War Update: EU agrees to ban coal imports from Russia

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Russian energy

Targeting Moscow's key energy revenue for the first time, the European Union has approved sanctions to ban coal imports from Russia. Japan, one of the world's biggest energy importers, is also considering similar legislation. The EU package includes a separate ban on most Russian trucks and ships entering the bloc, and was coordinated with the United Kingdom and the United States. On Thursday, Congress voted to ban American imports of Russian coal, oil and gas, with the bill moving to President Biden's desk for his signature.

Long haul?

"What we see is a Russian regrouping and repositioning of their forces, moving out of northern Ukraine, but at the same time moving those forces to the east," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. "We expect a big battle in Donbas, a big Russian offensive. Be prepared for the long haul. This war may last for weeks, but also months and possibly also for years, and therefore we need to prepare for a lot more."

