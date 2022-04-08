Terreno Realty reports 96.9% occupancy at end of Q1

Apr. 08, 2022 4:00 AM ETTerreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNOreports 96.9% occupancy at end of Q1 compared to 95.5% at end of Q4 and 96.1% Y/Y.
  • TRNO's same-store occupancy at end of Q1 was 98.4% (~12.4 million square feet) compared to 98.2% at end of Q4 and 97.4% Y/Y.
  • The firm also said cash rents on new and renewed leases increased 34.8% in Q1 and tenant retention ratio of 47.7%.
  • The firm completed redevelopment of Americas Gateway 5; estimated stabilized cap rate is 6.6%.
  • During the Q1, TRNO acquired four properties consisting of four buildings containing ~434K square feet and one improved land parcel of ~1.2 acres for an aggregate purchase price of ~$86.1M.
