Apr. 08, 2022 4:04 AM ETGenSight Biologics S.A. (GSGTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GenSight Biologics S.A. press release (OTCPK:GSGTF): FY GAAP EPS of -€0.63.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled €44.3 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to €37.9 million as of December 31, 2020.
- “With a current cash runway to early Q1 2023, we are assessing several financing options, non or as little dilutive as possible, to ensure a successful European commercial launch of LUMEVOQ in 2023,” commented Thomas Gidoin, CFO.
- The firm will report its cash position as of March 31, 2022 on April 21, 2022.