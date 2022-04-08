Skanska nabs contract for work at wastewater resource recovery facility in NY for $248M
Apr. 08, 2022 4:20 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- As part of a joint venture with R.J. Industries, Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) has signed a contract with NYC Department of Environmental Protection to do work at its Hunts Point Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in the Bronx, New York, USA.
- The total contract is worth $309M, of which Skanska's share of the contract is worth about $248M, which will be included in the US order bookings for Q1.
- The contract includes the installation of cast-in-place concrete, prefabricated guardhouse and walkway bridges, electric, heating, ventilation, and plumbing, instrumentation and controls, site clearing, excavation and final landscaping.
- Construction will begin in spring 2022 and is scheduled for completion in March 2026.