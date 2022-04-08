Pfizer-Merck KGaA's Bavencio gets UK's NICE backing for use in bladder cancer

Apr. 08, 2022 4:48 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MKGAF, MKKGYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

NHS National Health Service sign UK

TkKurikawa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended the use of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) Bavencio for certain patients with bladder cancer, following a rejection last year.
  • The U.K. drug pricing watchdog backed the use of Bavencio (avelumab) as maintenance treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer that has not progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy in adults, only if:
  • Bavencio is stopped at 5 years of uninterrupted treatment or earlier if the disease progresses and; the companies provide the drug according to the commercial arrangement.
  • The drug would now have routine coverage under the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS).
  • The companies had filed an appeal and received NICE's recommendation after revising their patient access scheme and offering confidential discounts for subsequent treatments.
  • NICE said Bavencio meets the agency's criteria to be considered a life-extending treatment and most likely the cost-effectiveness estimates are within what NICE usually considers an acceptable use of NHS resources for end of life treatments.
  • NICE added that the recommendation is not intended to affect treatment with avelumab that was started in the NHS before the guidance was published.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.