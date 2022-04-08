Pfizer-Merck KGaA's Bavencio gets UK's NICE backing for use in bladder cancer
Apr. 08, 2022 4:48 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MKGAF, MKKGYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended the use of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) Bavencio for certain patients with bladder cancer, following a rejection last year.
- The U.K. drug pricing watchdog backed the use of Bavencio (avelumab) as maintenance treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer that has not progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy in adults, only if:
- Bavencio is stopped at 5 years of uninterrupted treatment or earlier if the disease progresses and; the companies provide the drug according to the commercial arrangement.
- The drug would now have routine coverage under the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS).
- The companies had filed an appeal and received NICE's recommendation after revising their patient access scheme and offering confidential discounts for subsequent treatments.
- NICE said Bavencio meets the agency's criteria to be considered a life-extending treatment and most likely the cost-effectiveness estimates are within what NICE usually considers an acceptable use of NHS resources for end of life treatments.
- NICE added that the recommendation is not intended to affect treatment with avelumab that was started in the NHS before the guidance was published.