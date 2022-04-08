Accenture to acquire Avieco to expand sustainability capabilities in the UK
Apr. 08, 2022 5:01 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has agreed to acquire UK-based Avieco, a leading sustainability consultancy.
- The addition will bolster Accenture’s ESG measurement and analytics capabilities as converging standards and increased regulation drive client need for accurate data in decision-making and strengthen the Accenture Sustainability Value Promise.
- The deal will bring extensive knowledge in environmental, social and governance measurement and reporting, net-zero strategy and regulation and real-time data analytics to Accenture’s Sustainability Services in the U.K.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
