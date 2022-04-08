Evotec to get $16M from Bristol Myers under ongoing neuroscience collaboration

Apr. 08, 2022 5:28 AM ETEvotec SE (EVOTF), EVO, BMYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) (NASDAQ:EVO) said it will receive $16M from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as the German company reached another program designation within its neuroscience collaboration with the New York-based pharmaceutical giant.
  • Evotec said the newly designated project utilizes an antisense-based approach. Evotec is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of any commercial products resulting from the collaboration with Bristol Myers.
  • In addition, Evotec noted that it can earn up to $250M in development and sales milestones within the collaboration.
  • The company said antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are engineered chemical structures that bind to a targeted RNA to interfere with gene expression. By inhibiting the production of disease-driving proteins in the cells of interest, ASOs can provide new pathways to tackle targets that are difficult to regulate or were previously deemed "undruggable".
  • "Our neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb was initiated in December 2016. It has also generated a first clinical stage programme with EVT8683 as well as an exciting pre-clinical stage pipeline. We are delighted to further expand this pipeline with yet another high-potential programme," said Evotec Chief Scientific Officer Cord Dohrmann.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.