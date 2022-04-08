Evotec to get $16M from Bristol Myers under ongoing neuroscience collaboration
- Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) (NASDAQ:EVO) said it will receive $16M from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as the German company reached another program designation within its neuroscience collaboration with the New York-based pharmaceutical giant.
- Evotec said the newly designated project utilizes an antisense-based approach. Evotec is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of any commercial products resulting from the collaboration with Bristol Myers.
- In addition, Evotec noted that it can earn up to $250M in development and sales milestones within the collaboration.
- The company said antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are engineered chemical structures that bind to a targeted RNA to interfere with gene expression. By inhibiting the production of disease-driving proteins in the cells of interest, ASOs can provide new pathways to tackle targets that are difficult to regulate or were previously deemed "undruggable".
- "Our neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb was initiated in December 2016. It has also generated a first clinical stage programme with EVT8683 as well as an exciting pre-clinical stage pipeline. We are delighted to further expand this pipeline with yet another high-potential programme," said Evotec Chief Scientific Officer Cord Dohrmann.