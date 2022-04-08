Sunlands Technology GAAP EPS of $3.59, revenue of $92.4M
Apr. 08, 2022 5:27 AM ETSunlands Technology Group (STG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sunlands Technology press release (NYSE:STG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.59.
- Revenue of $92.4M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Q4 gross billings were $75.9M decreased by 25.3% Y/Y.
- Net income/loss margin increased to 25.6% from -12.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- New student enrollments were 108,836, representing a 22.7% decrease Y/Y.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company's deferred revenue balance was $368.5M.
- For the first quarter of 2022, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB590 million to RMB610 million, which would represent a decrease of 15.0% to 12.1% year-over-year.