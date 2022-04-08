Hannon Armstrong prices $200M of green exchangeable senior notes due 2025
Apr. 08, 2022 5:30 AM ETHannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has priced its private offering of $200M in of 0.00% green exchangeable senior notes due 2025 by its indirect subsidiaries, HAT Holdings I LLC and HAT Holdings II LLC.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase additional up to $30M of notes.
- Offering is expected to close on April 13, 2022.
- The notes will be exchangeable for common stock under certain circumstances wherein holders will receive shares equal to the product of the initial principal amount of Notes to be exchanged, divided by $1K and the applicable exchange rate, plus cash in lieu of fractional shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to acquire or refinance, in whole or in part, new and/or existing eligible green projects.