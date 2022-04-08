Hannon Armstrong prices $200M of green exchangeable senior notes due 2025

  • Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has priced its private offering of $200M in of 0.00% green exchangeable senior notes due 2025 by its indirect subsidiaries, HAT Holdings I LLC and HAT Holdings II LLC.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase additional up to $30M of notes.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 13, 2022.
  • The notes will be exchangeable for common stock under certain circumstances wherein holders will receive shares equal to the product of the initial principal amount of Notes to be exchanged, divided by $1K and the applicable exchange rate, plus cash in lieu of fractional shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used to acquire or refinance, in whole or in part, new and/or existing eligible green projects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.