Take-Two Interactive Software raises $2.7B debt capital
Apr. 08, 2022 5:37 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has priced $2.7 B of its Senior Notes in three tranches.
- Offering comprises of $1B of 3.300% Senior Notes due 2024, $600M of 3.550% Senior Notes due 2025, $600M of 3.700% Senior Notes due 2027 and $500M of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2032.
- The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds together with cash on hand to fund the cash portion of the consideration for its pending acquisition of Zynga Inc. and the expected settlement of the outstanding convertible notes issued by Zynga, and related costs and expenses.
- Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on April 14, 2022.
- Shares up 0.7% premarket.