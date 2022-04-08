Tesla's delayed Cybertruck will go on sale in 2023
Apr. 08, 2022
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will start selling much awaited Cybertruck in 2023 - Reuters.
- Elon Musk made this commitment at the opening party for the company's Giga Texas factory.
- Cybertruck's original launch date was 2021, but it delayedto 2022, and now to 2023.
- Cybertruck production was delayed due to supply chain issues.
- Cybertruckwill be manufactured at Texas Gigafactory, which it expects to become the "highest volume" car factory in America.
- The company also plans to release the Tesla Semi EV next year and production of Optimus humanoid robot will also start in 2023, said Musk.
- The CyberTruck, which is expected to cost from $39,900 was driven onto the stage at the event by Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen.
- Despite record deliveries in the first quarter, a recent COVID-19 spike in China has forced Tesla to suspend production at its Shanghai factory for several days.
- Shares up 0.3% premarket.