Littelfuse to acquire C&K Switches for $540M
Apr. 08, 2022 6:21 AM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) has inked an agreement with an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. to acquire C&K Switches at an enterprise value of $540M.
- Founded in 1928, C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions with a strong global presence across a broad range of end markets, including industrial, transportation, aerospace, and datacom with annualized sales of over $200M.
- "We are excited to welcome C&K Switches employees to the Littelfuse team," said Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Electronics Business. "With its strong brand reputation, a long history of design excellence and high-performing products, the addition of C&K Switches will enhance our presence and growth in our target markets. Our complementary go-to-market models — through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution — and expanded product portfolio will serve as a platform for future growth.”
- The transaction is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022.
- C&K Switches will be reported under the company’s Electronics reporting segment.
- The company expects to finance the transaction consideration through a combination of cash and debt.