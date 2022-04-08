Dow, S&P, Nasdaq futures edge up as rates remain volatile

Stock index futures point to a slightly higher open Friday in what could be a consolidation day ahead of a busy holiday-shortened week.

S&P (SPX +0.2%), Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND +0.2%) and Dow (INDU +0.3%) futures are up a bit.

Rates are still volatile with the March CPI on tap for next week.

The "release of March CPI data next week should underscore the Fed's motivation to get the tightening ball rolling faster," ING said. "The headline rate is expected to rise further to 8.4% Year-on-Year. As such, rates should continue to feel upside pressure, though with the Fed’s balance sheet plans in the open, one of the main catalysts for higher long-end rates, in particular, has now passed."

"From here on the rise could slow, and eventually the bear flattening should reassert itself once the rapid series of rate hikes materializes. Our economist expects 50bp hikes at each of the next three meetings."

The Treasury yield curve is flattening after recent steepening. The 10-year yield is up 2 basis points to 2.67%, while the 2-year is up 5 basis points to 2.51%.

The 2s10s curve spread sits at 16 basis points amid big swings, having gone from +23 basis points two weeks ago to -8 basis points last Friday to +20 basis points yesterday.

The recent "yield curve steepening should not be viewed in a vacuum," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "The fundamental outlook hasn’t changed dramatically over that time span. Instead, this likely reflects the elevated rates volatility environment we currently sit in. This, all before QT has even begun."