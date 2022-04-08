MediciNova reports secondary analysis of MN-166 for alcohol use disorder

MediciNova's (NASDAQ:MNOV) Chief Medical Officer Kazuko Matsuda said the results of a secondary analysis of a phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) for alcohol use disorder (AUD) were consistent with data from the primary analysis, which showed that the drug reduced alcohol craving on non-drinking days.

Results from the two-week trial that enrolled 52 non-treatment seeking people with AUD were published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

The eligible participants were randomized to MN-166 or matched placebo.

The company said that initial findings showed that MN-166 reduced rates of heavy drinking and measures of alcohol craving.

MN-166 did not significantly alter mean levels of stimulation or sedation.

The drug moderated the effect of daily stimulation on same-day number of drinks consumed. MN-166 reduced alcohol-induced increases in craving compared with placebo but no other subjective response measures.

The company added that the drug may reduce the acute and chronic proinflammatory effects of alcohol.

Among individuals without withdrawal-related dysphoria, MN-166 significantly tempered daily alcohol-induced changes in urge to drink and positive mood.

“The primary analysis of this Phase 2 clinical trial showed that MN-166 reduced alcohol craving on non-drinking days (p=0.02), reduced the odds of heavy drinking by 45% (p=0.04), and attenuated neural response to alcohol cues (p=0.01)," said Matsuda in an April 7 press release.