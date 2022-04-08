Shoals Technologies Group CFO steps down, appoints Kevin Hubbard as interim CFO

  • Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) has appointed Kevin Hubbard as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 4, 2022.
  • Mr. Hubbard will succeed current CFO Philip Garton who has stepped down for another opportunity at a private company.
  • From April 2019 to May 2020, Mr. Hubbard served as interim Chief Financial Officer at SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SAEX) and has previously worked with Shoals on financial reporting.
  • The company has already launched search for a successor and the Company anticipates a seamless transition during this time.
  • The company will host a webcast and conference call on May 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
