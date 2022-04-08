Acer reports 9.2% Y/Y growth in March revenue; Q1 revenue growth of 9.5%
Apr. 08, 2022 7:08 AM ETAcer Incorporated (ACEYY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Acer (OTC:ACEYY) reports Acer March 2022 revenues of NT$30.31 billion (+9.2% Y/Y) and 32.3% month-over-month.
- Q1 revenues of NT$78.37 billion grew by 9.5% Y/Y, marking the highest quarter of the same period in nine years.
- Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their March revenues, and their Q1 revenues have risen by 37.1% Y/Y in total.
- Q1 business highlights include: Gaming line revenue grew 25.9% Y/Y; Commercial business revenue rose 36.9% Y/Y; Desktop revenue grew 30.3% Y/Y.
- Acer Gaming Inc. revenues grew 37.2% Y/Y; Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 133.9% Y/Y; MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 172.3% Y/Y and Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 391.2% Y/Y.
- Meanwhile, Q1 revenues of businesses other than PCs and displays grew 32.1 Y/Y, faster than the overall corporate growth.
- Acer is suspending its business in Russia in a development that was widely anticipated.