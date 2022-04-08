Amphastar gets FDA approval for generic fertility medicine Ganirelix Acetate injection
Apr. 08, 2022 7:14 AM ETAmphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMPH) generic Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250mg/0.5mL in a prefilled syringe.
- The company said Ganirelix acetate injection is used for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation.
- The company said the FDA determined that Amphastar's ganirelix is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Organon Pharmaceuticals' Ganirelix Acetate Injection.
- Amphastar's President and CEO Jack Zhang said, "Ganirelix is the Company's fourth injectable peptide product approval. It represents our capabilities in executing our pipeline while furthering the development of our diabetes product portfolio."
- The company plans to launch its Ganirelix Acetate Injection during Q2 2022.