Spirit Airlines to start talks with JetBlue on takeover bid
Apr. 08, 2022 7:17 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), SAVE, ULCCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Spirt Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) said it plans to enter talks with JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) after deeming its $33/share all-cash offer could likely to lead to a "superior proposal" over Frontier's (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock and cash deal.
- Spirit (SAVE) remains bound by the terms of the merger agreement with Frontier (ULCC), and Spirit's board hasn't determined that JetBlue's proposal in fact constitutes a superior proposal as defined in the merger agreement with Frontier, according to a statement.
- JetBlue on Tuesday offered $33/share in a cash for Spirt Airlines, what it described as a 37% premium to Frontier's (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ULCC) stock and cash deal with Spirit that was announced in February.
Frontier (ULCC) on Tuesday said a combination of JetBlue and Spirit would raise fares and limit flight options, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from the airline. Frontier didn't say whether it planned to raise its offer for Spirit.
Also see, JetBlue's pursuit of Spirit Airlines raises some questions.