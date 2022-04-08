Zynex sees Q1 rev below consensus

Apr. 08, 2022 7:18 AM ETZynex, Inc. (ZYXI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has reported prelim Q1 revenues of $30.5M to $31.5M (consensus: $32.33M) and adj. EBITDA of $3M - $4M.
  • The revenue estimate is ~26% higher than Q121 and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to increase ~900% Y/Y.
  • The pain management division saw Q1 order growth of 3% Y/Y. March 2022 reflected the highest number of orders in the company's history.
  • The medical technology firm reiterated its FY22 guidance of $150M to $170M (consensus: $162.82M) in revenue and adj. EBITDA between $25M and $35M.
 
