LXP Industrial Trust's (NYSE:LXP) board has decided to stop its strategic review of alternatives and continue to pursue its growth strategy as an independent warehouse REIT after the M&A environment changed since it started the review process on Feb. 8.

LXP (LXP) stock is dropping 6.6% in Friday premarket trading.

LXP's board said it conducted a robust and thorough review process and held talks with a number of strategic and financial investors regarding potential alternatives, including a sale or merger of the company and other transactions. It cited changes in macroeconomic, geopolitical, and financing conditions for changing the M&A landscape.

The company plans to completed the final stages of its portfolio transformation and to capitalize on the mark-to-market opportunity embedded in its portfolio.

"The LXP (LXP) board and management team are committed to maximizing shareholder value and remain open to all opportunities to achieve this objective," the board said in a statement on Friday.

LXP (LXP) started the review process in February after Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings made a $16-per-share cash offer for the company. Soon after the review started, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen figured that the company is valued at closer to $17-$18 per share.