Provident Bancorp subsidiary teams up with Synctera

Apr. 08, 2022 7:24 AM ETProvident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BankProv, subsidiary of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) is integrating with Synctera, a leading FinTech banking provider helping innovators build their own FinTechs more efficiently.
  • The collaboration will help expand BankProv's BaaS offerings to clients nationwide through Synctera's innovative FinTech integrations.
  • Both parties share the vision for a connected marketplace filled with opportunities for FinTech developers and customers to have more access and options for managing their money.
  • BankProv is the eleventh community bank in Synctera's marketplace helping FinTechs to launch and scale their products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.