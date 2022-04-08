Provident Bancorp subsidiary teams up with Synctera
Apr. 08, 2022 7:24 AM ETProvident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BankProv, subsidiary of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) is integrating with Synctera, a leading FinTech banking provider helping innovators build their own FinTechs more efficiently.
- The collaboration will help expand BankProv's BaaS offerings to clients nationwide through Synctera's innovative FinTech integrations.
- Both parties share the vision for a connected marketplace filled with opportunities for FinTech developers and customers to have more access and options for managing their money.
- BankProv is the eleventh community bank in Synctera's marketplace helping FinTechs to launch and scale their products.