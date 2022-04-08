Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) (OTCPK:POYYF) said Friday that its auditor Deloitte has resigned.

Deloitte said it would be unable to carry out the audit process because most of the company's assets and operations are in Russia.

Polymetal has kept its London stock listing since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a month ago but its shares have plummeted.

While export opportunities to Europe and the U.S. have dropped, Polymetal has said Russian retail customers have been buying precious metals.