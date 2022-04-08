Renren announces software license agreement
Apr. 08, 2022 7:26 AM ETRenren Inc. (RENN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) signs a software license and distribution agreement with Guangzhou Yupu Software Technology.
- As per the agreement company's subsidiary SaaS Logistics US, gets a perpetual, exclusive, and irrevocable license to modify, sell, and commercially exploit the licensed software worldwide except in Mainland China for a one-time consideration of RMB2M ($0.31M).
- Also the company entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Rui Song, Guangzhou Yupu's former CEO who will serve as CEO of SaaS Logistics US.
- The Company expects to further develop and grow its suite of driver-centric SaaS-based services with the acquired software license assets.