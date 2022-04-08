Brookdale reports 75% month-end occupancy in March
Apr. 08, 2022 7:39 AM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) reported month-end occupancy of 75% in March compared to 74.4% in February.
- The company said it increased sequential weighted average occupancy by 30 bps and month-end occupancy by 60 bps, with growth across each segment.
- March weighted average occupancy stood at 73.6% compared to 73.3% in February.
- The senior living communities operator noted that Q1 sequential weighted average occupancy change was relatively flat compared to typical seasonal decline, representing the best Q1 sequential occupancy change in 10 years.
- The company said it achieved over 2K move-ins during March, the highest since August 2019.