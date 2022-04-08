Lyra Therapeutics to raise $100.5M via private placement of securities

Apr. 08, 2022 7:40 AM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) to issue ~$100.5M securities in a private placement.
  • Investors have an option to purchase either shares of the company's common stock at a price of $4.22 per share, or in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of the vompany's common stock, with an exercise price of $0.001 per share, at a purchase price of $4.219 per share.
  • Certain investors agreed to purchase an aggregate of 18,815,159 shares of common stock and certain investors agreed to purchase pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 5M shares of common stock.
  • Each pre-funded warrant will be exercisable immediately.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022.
