AC Immune CFO Joerg Hornstein to depart

Apr. 08, 2022 7:40 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has announced that CFO Joerg Hornstein will leave the company in the second half to pursue a new opportunity.
  • Christopher Roberts, Associate Vice President, Finance, has been promoted to VP, Finance and named interim CFO.
  • The biopharmaceutical  company also announced the appointment of Howard Donovan as Chief HR Officer and the promotion of Julian Snow to he role of VP, U.S. Finance & Corporate Development.
  • Snow previously served as Associate Vice President, Financial Reporting.
  • Donovan, meanwhile, had been leading People Services at the World Economic Forum since 2015.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.