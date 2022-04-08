AC Immune CFO Joerg Hornstein to depart
Apr. 08, 2022 7:40 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has announced that CFO Joerg Hornstein will leave the company in the second half to pursue a new opportunity.
- Christopher Roberts, Associate Vice President, Finance, has been promoted to VP, Finance and named interim CFO.
- The biopharmaceutical company also announced the appointment of Howard Donovan as Chief HR Officer and the promotion of Julian Snow to he role of VP, U.S. Finance & Corporate Development.
- Snow previously served as Associate Vice President, Financial Reporting.
- Donovan, meanwhile, had been leading People Services at the World Economic Forum since 2015.