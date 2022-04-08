Robinhood Markets cut to Sell at Goldman on lackluster retail engagement
Apr. 08, 2022 7:42 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are sliding 3.7% in Friday premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst William Nance downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral.
- "We believe softening retail engagement levels (particularly among the low-end consumer), continued weakness in account growth, and a limited path to near term profitability are likely to limit outperformance over the next twelve months," Nance wrote in a note to clients.
- Download data during the quarter suggests that user growth has remained low, "and we see an acceleration in user growth as a key requirement for shares to re-rate higher," he added.
- In addition, while Robinhood (HOOD) has been achieving better economics on crypto, broader industry crypto volume declines will likely offset that tailwind, Nance said.
- He set a $13 price target, implying 7.7% upside potential.
- The Sell rating comes in more bearish than the average Wall Street rating of Hold. The average SA Author rating also stands at Hold.
- On Thursday, Robinhood (HOOD) said at the Bitcoin 2022 conference that the Lightning Network is coming to its app.