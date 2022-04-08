Sunshine Biopharma extends upswing to fourth consecutive day
Apr. 08, 2022 7:50 AM ETSunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of development-stage biotech Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) are likely to extend the recent surge to the fourth straight session on Friday on the back of positive lab data on the anticancer effect of the company’s mRNA molecules.
- Sunshine (SBFM) has currently gained ~18% in the pre-market, and ~1.8 million company shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~6.6 million.
- With the stock trading slightly above $2.00 for much of April ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, the current momentum has increased its market cap by more than five times this week alone.
- The market chatter on Sunshine (SBFM) has also climbed with comments on the stock dominating social media sites, according to sites that track mentions of ticker symbols.
- Despite the recent interest, Sunshine (SBFM) has battled to maintain its share price over the past several years, announcing several reverse stock splits along the way.