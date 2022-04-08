HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares fell in premarket trading on Friday as investment firm UBS downgraded the PC and printer maker on concerns over slowing consumer spending, one day after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) disclosed an 11.4% stake in the company.

Analyst John Roy lowered his rating to neutral from buy and put a $40 price target on the stock, noting that a number of factors, including "incremental signs of softness in low-end Consumer PCs" could hurt the stock.

"Following two strong years of PC demand, an aggressive cost take-out that drove ~200 [basis points] of operating margin expansion since [fiscal 2019] and ~$1.5 [billion] in buybacks/[quarter] over the trailing 6 [quarters], we believe HP shares reflect the strong execution as the P/E multiple has expanded ~33% since late 2021," Roy wrote in a note to clients.

HP (HPQ) shares fell nearly 2% to $39.33 in premarket trading on Friday.

Roy noted that the total addressable market for PCs has expanded, as use cases have expanded, it's likely that PC unit sales will decline as soon as the October quarter, citing supply chain headwinds and global macro issues.

The analyst also noted that HP (HPQ) is likely to slow stock buybacks next year, "following the expected close of the Plantronics deal in late CY22."

HP (HPQ) recently said it was buying Plantronics (POLY) for $3.3 billion to expand its peripherals and video conferencing businesses.

Last month, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP (HPQ) and Dell Technologies (DELL), in addition to cutting their price targets, citing a cut to the firm's forecast for PC sales.